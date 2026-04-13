CUET PG 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At exams.nta.nic.in; Fee Payment By 10 AM

CUET PG 2026: The CUET PG 2026 objection window on the official website will end, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Examinees can now check their answers and dispute inconsistencies on the official website. The deadline for fee payment is April 14 (until 10:00 AM), while the objection window is open from April 11 to April 14, 2026.

Between March 6 and March 30, 2026, the CUET PG 2026 test was administered in CBT style for 157 subjects.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

Direct Link To Check Notification

CUET PG 2026: Steps to raise objection

Applicants can adhere to the formal, detailed procedure:

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the official website.

Step 2: Select "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your application number, password, and birthdate.

Step 4: Click "Challenge" to view and contest the answer key after selecting "View Answer Sheet" to view your recorded responses.

Step 5: Question IDs and Option IDs will be displayed with the questions.

- The selection under "Correct Option(s)" is the official response.

- Check the box to challenge one or more Option IDs.

Step 6: To upload supporting papers, select "Choose File" (as a single PDF file).

Step 7: Click "Submit and Review Claims" and carefully go over each of the options and questions that you have chosen.

Step 8: Click "Modify Claim" to make any necessary adjustments. After finishing, select "Save Claim and Pay Fee."

Step 9: Select "Pay Now" to complete the transaction.

Step 10: Use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay ₹200 (non-refundable) for each question.

Step 11: Your challenge will be submitted after it has been successfully paid.

Direct link to challenge the answer key

CUET PG 2026: What's next?

All of the difficulties will be examined by a group of subject matter specialists.

The answer key will be updated if a challenge is deemed legitimate, and the modifications will be applied consistently to every applicant.

Candidates will not be informed individually about the acceptance or rejection of challenges.

Experts will determine the final answer key, which will be legally binding.

CUET PG 2026: Result Based on Final Answer Key

Following expert review, the updated final answer key will be used to create the CUET PG 2026 result.

Candidates may call 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in with questions or clarifications.

For the most recent information, candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official CUET PG website.

Direct Link To Check Notification