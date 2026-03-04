CUET PG 2026 Exam From March 6: Full Schedule, Shift Timings, Marking Scheme, Cut-Off & Guidelines Explained

CUET PG 2026 Exam: The CUET PG exam will begin from March 6, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting the postgraduate entrance test across multiple cities in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Admit cards have already been released for candidates scheduled to appear between March 6 and March 10. Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, using their login credentials.

This year, over 4.11 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance test for admission into postgraduate programmes offered by participating universities.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Date & Time

Exam dates: March 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27, 2026

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

Shift 3: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Reporting & Gate Closing Time

Shift 1 reporting time: 7:30 AM | Gate closes at 8:30 AM

Shift 2 reporting time: 11:00 AM | Gate closes at 12:00 PM

Shift 3 reporting time: 2:30 PM | Gate closes at 3:30 PM

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Step 2: Click on “CUET PG Admit Card 2026”

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Submit and download the hall ticket

Step 5: Take a clear printout for exam day

Note: In case of discrepancies, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme

The CUET PG 2026 paper will contain 75 questions with a total of 300 marks. Four marks will be awarded to the candidates for each correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

The examination will be conducted for 157 subjects in three shifts each day.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Cut-off

The cut-off for General category candidates is likely to lie between 220 and 280 marks, though it would differ for different universities and courses. For courses offered by BHU, JNU, and DU, cut-offs for competitive courses might be higher.

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Exam Day Guidelines

Documents Required

- Printed CUET PG 2026 admit card

- Valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, driving licence, etc.)

- One additional passport-sized photograph

Dress Code

- Light-coloured, simple clothing

- Avoid full sleeves, heavy designs, metal jewellery, belts and accessories

- Sandals or slippers preferred; shoes and boots not allowed

CUET PG 2026 Exam: Important Instructions

- Reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes early

- Sit only on the seat allotted as per roll number

- Ensure the subject displayed on the computer matches the chosen subject

- Electronic gadgets, calculators, bags, notes and food items are strictly prohibited

-No re-test will be conducted for absentees

It is recommended that candidates read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the centre well before time to avoid last-minute hassles.