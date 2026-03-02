CUET PG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Released For March 8, 9, 10 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in; Admit Card Expected By March 6

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The Common University Entrance Test postgraduation (CUET PG) exam city slips for 2026 were made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, March 2, 2026. The city slips for the March 8, 9, and 10 tests were made available. Candidates can now review their city slips if they are scheduled to take the test on any of these dates. This will be issued independently from the admit card, therefore candidates should not mix the two.

Direct link for official notification

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Important dates

Exam city slip released: March 2, 2026

Exam dates (Phase 1): March 8, 9 and 10, 2026

Expected admit card release: By March 6, 2026

Note: Exam city slip is not the admit card. The admit card will be issued separately.

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Exam details

Dates: March 6, 2026 to March 27, 2026

Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total subjects: 157

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps to download exam city slip

The CUET PG 2026 test city notification slip can be downloaded by candidates by following these methods:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the Public Notices area on the homepage.

Step 3: For applicants who are scheduled to appear on March 8, 9, and 10, 2026, select the link that says "Advance notification for allotment of examination city for CUET (PG)-2026 exam."

Step 4: The screen will display the city slip PDF.

Step: Check it out, download it, and plan your travels appropriately.

Direct link to download the exam city slip

The Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) 2026 can be downloaded or checked by candidates via email at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or by calling 011-40759000.

CUET (PG) 2026: Marking Scheme

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark (negative marking)

Unanswered question: 0 marks

Multiple correct options marked: -1 mark

If question is dropped/incorrect: Full marks awarded to all candidates who attempted it