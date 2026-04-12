CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: Here’s How To Raise Objections At exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available the provisional answer key, question papers, and recorded responses for the CUET PG 2026 on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can now review their responses and challenge discrepancies on the official website. The objection window is open from April 11 to April 14, 2026, with the deadline for fee payment set for April 14 (until 10:00 AM).

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Dear aspirants, we understand the wait can feel long, but your efforts are always valued. ✨



The CUET-PG Provisional Answer Key will be released soon. Stay patient, stay confident, and keep believing in your hard work.



📢 Updates will be available on the official website.… pic.twitter.com/q9SBkCpkEv — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 11, 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: Here’s How to Raise Objections for CUET PG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the official step-by-step process:

Step 1: Go to the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

Step 2: Click on “Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Step 3: Add the login credentials such as Application Number and Password/Date of Birth

Step 4: Click "View Answer Sheet" to see your recorded responses, then "Challenge" to view and challenge the answer key.

Step 5: The questions will appear with Question IDs and Option IDs.

The official answer is the option listed under "Correct Option(s)."

Select one or more Option IDs to challenge by checking the box.

Step 6: Use "Choose File" to upload supporting documents (as a single PDF file).

Step 7: Click "Submit and Review Claims" and carefully review all selected questions and options.

Step 8: If necessary, click "Modify Claim" to make changes. Once complete, click "Save Claim and Pay Fee."

Step 9: Click on "Pay Now" and make the payment.

Step 10: Pay ₹200 per question (non-refundable) using Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Step 11: Following successful payment, your challenge will be submitted.

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: Important Instructions for Candidates

Challenges will not be accepted without payment.

No changes are allowed after payment.

No challenges will be accepted in offline or any other mode.

Dropped questions (if any) are highlighted and cannot be challenged

Candidates must choose all options carefully before final submission

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: What Happens After You Raise an Objection?

A panel of subject experts will review all the challenges.

If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised, and changes will be implemented uniformly for all candidates.

Candidates will not be informed individually about the acceptance or rejection of challenges.

The final answer key decided by experts will be binding

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: Result Based on Final Answer Key

The CUET PG 2026 result will be prepared based on the revised final answer key after expert evaluation.

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Out: Exam & Contact Details

The CUET PG 2026 exam was held in CBT mode for 157 subjects between March 6 and March 30, 2026.

For inquiries or clarifications, candidates can contact helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000/011-69227700.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CUET PG website for the latest updates.

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