CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Released For March 16–19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG; Check Details Here

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2026 admit cards for applicants scheduled to take exams between March 16 and March 19, 2026, have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered can use their application number and birthdate to download their hall passes from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG.

Candidates whose exams are set for March 16–19 can download their hall ticket from the official website. Candidates taking exams between March 6 and March 10 had previously received hall passes from the NTA, while those taking tests between March 11 and March 13 received admit cards. In the upcoming days, candidates whose tests are scheduled for later times should receive their admission cards.

Direct link for official announcement

CUET PG 2026: Exam details

The CUET PG 2026 exam is being administered nationwide in several shifts. Starting on March 6, 2026, and running through March 27, 2026, the national-level entrance exam will make it easier for students to be admitted to postgraduate programs at participating universities.

CUET PG 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the CUET 2026 admit card for PG:

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "CUET PG 2026 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Click the submit button after entering your application number, password, or birthdate.

Step 4: The link to download the CUET PG 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Direct link to download admit card

CUET PG 2026: Details Mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

The details mentioned in the CUET PG 2026 admit card are given below:

Candidate's Name and Application number

Subject name and Test paper code

Examination Center Details

Exam date and time

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.