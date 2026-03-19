CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Issued For March 24–27 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG; Download Link Active

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency released the admit card for the CUET PG 2026 of the exams on March 24, 25, and 27. On the official website, candidates who are scheduled to appear on these dates can get their admission cards. The test will be administered in several locations using CBT.

After registering, candidates can receive their hall passes from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG, using their application number and birthdate.

Applicants those who took exams between March 11 and March 13 received admission cards previously, while those who took exams between March 16–19 and March 6–10 had already obtained hall passes from the NTA. Candidates whose exams are set for later times should get their admission cards in the coming days.

Direct link for official notification

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: Exam dates

The CUET PG 2026 exam is being conducted in computer-based mode across multiple dates in March for various courses. The examination is scheduled on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 27, 2026. The test is being held nationwide and covers a total of 157 subjects.

CUET PG 2026: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can download the CUET 2026 PG admit card by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG.

Step 2: Click the "CUET PG 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After entering your birthdate, password, and application number, click the submit button.

Step 4: The CUET PG 2026 admission card download link will show up on the screen.

Direct link to download admit card

CUET PG 2026: Details Mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

The details mentioned in the CUET PG 2026 admit card are given below:

Candidate's Name and Application number

Subject name and Test paper code

Examination Center Details

Exam date and time

Candidates facing issues in downloading the admit card or noticing any discrepancies in the details must immediately report them to the official support desk for correction. They can contact the help desk at 011-40759000 or email at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

For the latest updates on the CUET PG 2026 exam, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.