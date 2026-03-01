CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon; Check Important Admit Card Details Here

CUET PG 2026: The CUET PG Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the exam authority. The CUET PG Admit Card 2026 can be accessed by adding the application number and date of birth. This year's CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip was made available on February 26, 2026, at the official website, exams.nta.nic.in.

In the previous cycle, the NTA published the hall ticket nearly five days before the CUET PG exam date, and candidates could access it via the official portal.

CUET PG 2026: How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2026

Candidates can get their CUET PG 2026 hall tickets by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Locate and click the 'CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Download' option in the Candidate Activity section of the homepage.

Enter the CUET PG 2026 application number and date of birth or password along with the Security Pin

Click Submit.

Your CUET PG Admission Card 2026 will appear on the screen. Review all of the information carefully before downloading it in PDF format.

CUET PG 2026: Details Mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card

The details mentioned in the CUET PG 2026 admit card are given below:

Name of the candidate

Application number

Subject name

Test paper code

Exam centre

Exam date and time

CUET PG 2026: Examination Dates

The examination schedule of CUET PG 2025 can be checked below:

06 March 2026 - Sports Physiology, Biochemistry, Nutrition, Biomechanics, Yoga, Sanskrit, Urdu, Textile Design.

07 March 2026 - Geoinformatics, Anthropology, Applied Geography, Healthcare and Hospital Management.

08 March 2026 - B.Ed., B.Ed.–M.Ed. Integrated, B.Ed. (HI), B.Ed. (ID), B.Ed. (VI), General Studies, Lifelong Learning and Extension, Puranetihasa, B.Ed. Mathematics, Criminology.

09 March 2026- Statistics, French, Telugu, Dance.

10 March 2026 - Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Engineering and Technology, Home Science, MA Education, Disaster Studies, Forensic Science, Fine Arts, Animal Science (Poultry)

11 March 2026 - Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Chemistry, Physiotherapy Theory, Punjabi, Sahitya (Alankara and Kavya Varga), Museology, Sahitya Varga, Respiratory Therapy Theory, Khasi, Commerce, Soil Science, Kokborok, Phalita and Siddhanta Jyotisha, Music (Percussion), Karnatak/Carnatic Music, Agama, Shukla Yajurveda, Kashmiri, Nyaya Vaisheshika, Bhutia, Limbu, Samveda, Prakrit.

12 March 2026 - Agricultural Science, Economics, English, B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiksha Shastri (B.Ed.), Vedanta, Sarvadarshan, Mimansa, Nyaya, Urdu Journalism, Korean, Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed.), Pottery and Ceramics, Textile Engineering, Prayojanmoolak Hindi, Indo-Tibetan (Journalism), Water Engineering and Management, Chemical Engineering, Thermal Engineering, Polymer Engineering.

