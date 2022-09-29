CUET PG 2022: Application correction window open again; Know how to edit

CUET PG 2022: Application correction window open again |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has restarted the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 application correction window. Candidates willing to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The final date for editing is September 30. As per NTA, the application correction form will be made available on September 29.

Candidates can make changes in the following particulars- candidate's name/ mother's name/ father's name/ date of birth/ gender/ category/ PwBD/ choice of universities. "Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable," NTA stated in an official notification.

Here's how to edit application form of CUET PG 2022:

Go to the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Select the application process link.

Key in your application number and password.

Select the designated application edit tab.

Edit the CUET application form.

Submit the form, get a hard copy for further use.

Candidates must regularly visit the official websites- www.nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for the the latest updates, as suggested by NTA.