CUET 2022 registration to commence on April 6, check how to register

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that the registration for Common University Entrance Test (UG) — CUET 2022 — will commence from April 6, 2022.

The registration was earlier scheduled to begin on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) but was rescheduled for unknown reason.

Interested candidates can find the official circular on NTA’s official website — nta.nic.in.

Candidates will find the online application form for CUET 2022 on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — from April 6, and all other details will also be available on NTA’s official website — nta.nic.in.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:05 PM IST