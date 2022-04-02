CUET 2022: Registration to begin today, know how to apply

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration process for undergraduate programmes at central universities for the academic year 2022-23 begins today, April 2. Applicants from all around the country can register on the official websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in. The application submission period, which began today, will conclude on April 30.

How to apply CUCET 2022:

1. Go to the official website, nta.nic.in

2. Select 'application procedure' from the drop-down menu.

3. Enter your information and provide the credentials that are necessary.

4. After that, download the CUCET application form for future use.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:52 AM IST