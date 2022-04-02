e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / CUET 2022: Registration to begin today, know how to apply

CUET 2022: Registration to begin today, know how to apply

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

CUET Registration 2022 |

CUET Registration 2022 |

Advertisement

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration process for undergraduate programmes at central universities for the academic year 2022-23 begins today, April 2. Applicants from all around the country can register on the official websites — cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in. The application submission period, which began today, will conclude on April 30.

How to apply CUCET 2022:

1. Go to the official website, nta.nic.in

2. Select 'application procedure' from the drop-down menu.

3. Enter your information and provide the credentials that are necessary.

4. After that, download the CUCET application form for future use.

ALSO READ

CUET not to make board exams irrelevant, nor give push to coaching culture, says UGC chairman CUET not to make board exams irrelevant, nor give push to coaching culture, says UGC chairman
Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:52 AM IST