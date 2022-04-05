CUET 2022 registration begins tomorrow, Here's how to apply

The registration process for Common Universities Entrance Test CUET 2022 will commence tomorrow, April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to register themselves can visit the official websites, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.nic.in, once the link is activated.

Here's how to apply:-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET or NTA.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CUET 2022 Registration' link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the home screen.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and click on the submit button.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:34 PM IST