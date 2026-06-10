CTET September 2026 Registration Ends Today At 11:59 PM On ctet.nic.in; Last Chance To Apply Now

CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website, ctet.nic.in, is going to close the CTET September 2026 registration period today, June 10, at 11:59 p.m. For those who wish to teach in grades 1 through 8, the CTET 2026 online application is the last chance.

The official notification states that applications for CTET September 2026 began to be accepted on May 11. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be administered in 27 languages at 132 locations nationwide on September 6, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

Direct link to apply

CTET September 2026: Important Dates

Online application starts: May 11, 2026

Last date to submit the application: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Last date to pay the fee: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Exam date: September 6, 2026 (Sunday)

CTET September 2026: Application fees

Only Paper I or II:

General/OBC: ₹1000

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹500

Both Papers I & II:

General/OBC: ₹1200

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹600

CTET September 2026: How to apply

Candidates can review the guidelines below to apply for the CTET September 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official CTET or CBSE website.

Step 2: Choose "Apply Online."

Step 3: Fill out the application form carefully, taking care to note the Registration/Application Number.

Step 4: Include a scanned photo and your signature.

Step 5: Pay the exam cost online using Net Banking or a debit or credit card.

Step 6: Download and print the Confirmation Page for your records.

Direct link to apply

CTET September 2026: Photo and signature

Candidates should be informed that it is necessary to provide a photo and a signature. Additionally, the files can only be in JPG or JPEG format.

Requirements for Images

Measurements: 10–100 KB

You must have a current passport-sized photo.

Conditions for Signatures

Measurements: 3–30 KB

It must be clearly scanned.

CTET September 2026: Important instructions for candidates

The following important guidelines should be reviewed by candidates prior to applying for the CTET September 2026:

Read the Information Bulletin carefully before submitting an application.

Verify that you meet the qualifying requirements before submitting.

Give precise personal details, like your PIN and address.

Choose the payment option before submitting the final version.

Multiple applications may lead to cancellation and debarment.

Keep the password confidential and don't give it to anyone.

Always log out of the application after completing it.