CTET September 2026 Correction Window Ends Today At ctet.nic.in; Check Steps To Edit Application Form Here | Official website

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: For applicants who have registered for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the correction window today. According to the official CTET website, the rectification facility was open from September 7 to September 10, 2026.

Candidates who submitted their applications during any of the two application periods may use the correction facility to change pertinent information in their forms, per the CTET Unit's public notification.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to apply

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Initial application window: May 11 to June 10, 2026

Additional application window: August 25 to September 1, 2026

Correction window opens: September 7, 2026

Last date for correction: September 10, 2026

Correction after deadline: No correction requests will be accepted after September 10, 2026.

CTET September 2026: Steps to make the correction

Candidates can use the instructions below to make changes to the application:

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in, the CBSE CTET's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link to the CTET September 2026 rectification window.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your application form will appear when you click submit.

Step 5: Examine the application and make any required changes.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page after you're finished.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

CTET September 2026 Exam Date yet to be announced

The CBSE has not yet made an official announcement on the amended exam date for the 22nd edition of CTET.

Therefore, before forming any assumptions on the exam timetable, candidates should wait for an official notice. The official CTET website will provide updates on the exam date, city notification slip, and admission card.

CTET September 2026 Exam Pattern

The CTET examination will be conducted in offline mode. Each paper will comprise 150 questions carrying 150 marks, with a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.

The examination is divided into two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.

There are five sections in each paper. To be eligible for the CTET exam, candidates must receive at least 90 points.

For further information on the exam schedule, city notification slip, and admit card, candidates are urged to often visit the official CTET website.