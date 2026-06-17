CTET September 2026 Correction Window Concludes Tomorrow: Make Changes Now At ctet.nic.in

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 Correction Window will conclude tomorrow, June 18, 2026, on the official website. Candidates who have applied and submitted the application forms can now make changes online.

They can review their completed CTET forms and correct any errors in fields that are allowed. After the CBSE CTET correction window expires, no further modifications will be permitted.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to make the correct in the application

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Know The Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the CTET September 2026 Correction Window below:

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CTET Application Form Correction" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and security PIN.

Step 4: Log in to your candidate account.

Step 5: Choose the "Edit Application Form" or "Correction" option.

Step 6: Make any necessary changes to the permitted fields.

Step 7: Carefully review all of the updated information.

Step 8: Submit the corrected application form and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Editable fields

Candidates can use this correction window to make changes in the specific details in their CTET 2026 application form. The editable fields include:

Candidate's name

Father's name and Mother's name

Date of birth

Category and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category

Paper selected for the examination

Subject chosen for Paper II

Language I and Language II preferences

Correspondence address

Name of institution/college and course details

Preferred examination city

Candidates should note that the Corrections can be done online only within the correction period. Candidates are requested to go through all the details carefully before submission of the updated application form.