CTET September 2026 Correction Window Begins At ctet.nic.in; Know The Editable And Non-Editable Fields Here

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session's application correction window was opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education today, June 15. The CTET 2026 application correction facility will be open till June 18, 2026, and candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can make modifications online at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

They can check their completed CTET forms and correct any mistakes in fields that are allowed. No more modifications will be permitted after the CBSE CTET correction window expires.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to make the correct in the application

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

CTET 2026 application correction window begins: June 15, 2026

Last date to make changes: June 18, 2026

No further corrections will be allowed: After June 18, 2026

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Candidates who wish to edit details in their CTET 2026 application form can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CTET Application Form Correction" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: Log in to your candidate account.

Step 5: Select the "Edit Application Form" or correction option.

Step 6: Make the necessary changes in the permitted fields.

Step 7: Carefully review all the updated details.

Step 8: Submit the corrected application form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to make the correct in the application

CTET September 2026 Correction Window: Editable fields

Candidates can use the online correction facility to modify specific details in their CTET 2026 application form. The editable fields include:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

Category

PwD (Persons with Disabilities) category

Paper selected for the examination

Subject chosen for Paper II

Language I and Language II preferences

Correspondence address

Name of institution/college

Course details

Preferred examination city

Note: Corrections can only be made online during the designated correction period. Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before submitting the updated application form.