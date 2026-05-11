CTET September 2026 Application Begins At ctet.nic.in/; Apply Till June 10

CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the CTET September 2026 registration process from May 11 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 can now submit the CTET 2026 application form online.
As per the official notification, the last date to complete the CTET September 2026 registration is June 10, 2026. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on September 6, 2026, across 132 cities in 27 languages throughout the country.
Direct Link To Check Official Notification
CTET September 2026: Important Dates
Online application starts: May 11, 2026
Last date to submit the online application: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
Last date to pay the application fee: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
Date of examination: September 6, 2026 (Sunday)
CTET September 2026: How To Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the CTET September 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official CTET or CBSE website
Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”
Step 3: Fill in the application form carefully and note down the Registration/Application Number
Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature
Step 5: Pay the examination fee online via Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking
Step 6: Download and print the Confirmation Page for future reference
CTET September 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates
Candidates can check out the important instructions below before applying for the CTET September 2026:
Read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying
Ensure eligibility criteria are fulfilled before submission
Enter your correct personal details, including address and PIN code
Choose the payment mode before the final submission
Multiple applications may lead to cancellation and debarment
Keep the password confidential and do not share it with anyone
Always log out after completing the application
CTET September 2026: Photo and Signature
Candidates should note that uploading a photograph and signature is mandatory. Additionally, both files should be in JPG/JPEG format only
Photograph Requirements
Size: 10 KB to 100 KB
Must be a recent passport-size photograph
Signature Requirements
Size: 3 KB to 30 KB
Must be clear and properly scanned
Important Instructions
Keep a scanned photo and signature ready before applying
Ensure the correct size and format to avoid upload issues
The photograph uploaded will be used for verification at the exam center.
It must match the candidate appearing in the examination
Incorrect or unclear uploads may cause issues during verification
CTET September 2026: Application Fees
Only Paper I or II:
General/OBC: ₹1000
SC/ST/Diff. Abled: ₹500
Both Papers I & II:
General/OBC: ₹1200
SC/ST/Diff. Abled: ₹600