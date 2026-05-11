CTET September 2026 Application Begins At ctet.nic.in/; Apply Till June 10

CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the CTET September 2026 registration process from May 11 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 can now submit the CTET 2026 application form online.

As per the official notification, the last date to complete the CTET September 2026 registration is June 10, 2026. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on September 6, 2026, across 132 cities in 27 languages throughout the country.

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

CTET September 2026: Important Dates

Online application starts: May 11, 2026

Last date to submit the online application: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Last date to pay the application fee: June 10, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Date of examination: September 6, 2026 (Sunday)

CTET September 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the CTET September 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official CTET or CBSE website

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”

Step 3: Fill in the application form carefully and note down the Registration/Application Number

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the examination fee online via Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking

Step 6: Download and print the Confirmation Page for future reference

CTET September 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates can check out the important instructions below before applying for the CTET September 2026:

Read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying

Ensure eligibility criteria are fulfilled before submission

Enter your correct personal details, including address and PIN code

Choose the payment mode before the final submission

Multiple applications may lead to cancellation and debarment

Keep the password confidential and do not share it with anyone

Always log out after completing the application

CTET September 2026: Photo and Signature

Candidates should note that uploading a photograph and signature is mandatory. Additionally, both files should be in JPG/JPEG format only

Photograph Requirements

Size: 10 KB to 100 KB

Must be a recent passport-size photograph

Signature Requirements

Size: 3 KB to 30 KB

Must be clear and properly scanned

Important Instructions

Keep a scanned photo and signature ready before applying

Ensure the correct size and format to avoid upload issues

The photograph uploaded will be used for verification at the exam center.

It must match the candidate appearing in the examination

Incorrect or unclear uploads may cause issues during verification

CTET September 2026: Application Fees

Only Paper I or II:

General/OBC: ₹1000

SC/ST/Diff. Abled: ₹500

Both Papers I & II:

General/OBC: ₹1200

SC/ST/Diff. Abled: ₹600