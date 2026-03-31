CTET Result 2026 Declared: Paper 1 Leads With 33.69% Pass Rate, Paper 2 At 18.56%

CTET Result 2026 Statistics: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the statistics of CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website at ctet.nic.in . According to the official notification released, only 25.68% of the over 23.24 lakh applicants passed the CTET 2026 exam.

More than 3.58 lakh candidates qualified for CTET Paper 1 (Primary Level), which has a higher pass rate of 33.69%. Despite having almost twice as many registrations, CTET Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level) had a lower pass rate of 18.56%.

CTET Result 2026 Statistics: Paper 1 Data

Registered: 12,11,611

Appeared: 10,65,410

Qualified: 3,58,937

Pass Percentage: 33.69%

CTET Result 2026 Statistics: Paper 2 Data

Registered: 21,56,459

Appeared: 18,67,42

Qualified: 3,46,738

Pass Percentage: 18.56%

CTET Result 2026 Statistics: Overall

Registered: 26,49,129

Appeared: 23,24,625

Qualified: 5,97,061

Pass Percentage: 25.68%

The notification also states that the marksheet and qualifying certificate of the candidates will be uploaded to DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form for the CTET February 2026.

CTET Result 2026 Statistics: Direct Link To Check Result

The 2026 CTET results for the 21st edition have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The dates of the CTET 2026 exam were February 7 and 8. On March 1, the retest for Paper 2 was held at two locations in Bihar. In about 140 cities nationwide, the CTET exam was administered in two shifts every day.

Direct link to check the result

Check Official Statistics Notification Here