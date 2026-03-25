CTET 2026 Result Delayed Beyond 40 Days; Supriya Sule Urges Center To Expedite Declaration

CTET 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 result soon on its official website. The board conducted the CTET exam on February 8, 2026, along with a re-exam at select centers on March 1 due to technical issues at two centers in Vaishali, Bihar. Typically, results are announced within 30 days; however, more than 40 days have passed, and candidates are still waiting for their results.

Adding to the pressure, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns regarding the delay, urging Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and expedite the result declaration.

Nearly 1000 primary teachers in Maharashtra, who have already qualified the IBPS-conducted exam for Centre Head posts, are dependent on CTET results to complete their promotion process before the 31 March deadline. This delay may adversely affect their appointments and career… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 25, 2026

Taking to social media, Supriya Sule said, “Nearly 1,000 primary teachers in Maharashtra, who have already qualified for the IBPS-conducted exam for Centre Head posts, are dependent on CTET results to complete their promotion process before the March 31 deadline. This delay may adversely affect their appointments and career progression.

She further added, “The CTET examination was conducted by CBSE on February 7 and 8, 2026, and results are usually announced within 30 days. However, even after over 40 days, the results are still awaited. I request Hon. @dpradhanbjp to kindly intervene and ensure that the CTET results are declared at the earliest to avoid any disruption to their appointments and career progression.”

CTET 2026 Result: What Do Previous Year Trends Say?

Based on previous years' trends, the CTET 2026 Results are expected to be released 10-12 days after the objection window closes. CBSE accepted objections to the answer key until March 15, 2026, and will release the CTET results thoroughly after reviewing all objections. As a result, according to various media reports, the CBSE board will be releasing the CTET results soon.

CTET 2026 Result: How to Check CTET 2026 Result?

Once the CTET 2026 Result is released, candidates can download it and calculate their expected scores by following the detailed steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the "CTET 2026 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out all of the required information.

Step 4: Select the paper in which you appeared.

Step 5: The Results PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the Result PDF for later reference.