CTET 2026 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At ctet.nic.in; Candidates Can Challenge Questions Until 11.59 PM

CTET 2026 Objection: The CTET 2026 objection window will close tomorrow on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The objection can be submitted until 11.59 p.m. tomorrow by logging in with the application number, password, and birthdate. The fee for each objection is Rs 1000. If the challenge is accepted, the fee will be refunded to the same card used to pay. Candidates should be aware that the board's decision on challenges is final, and no further communication will be entertained.

CTET 2026 Objection: Important Dates

Scanned OMR answer sheets display March 12 to March 15, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Answer Keys: March 12 to March 15, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Challenge Answer Keys: March 12 to March 15, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

CTET 2026 Objection Window: Steps To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to CTET's official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the CTET answer key objection window link.

Step 3: Log in to the website with your application number, password, or birthdate.

Step 4: Select the question to which you wish to object

Step 5: Add supporting documents regarding the objections raised.

Step 6: Pay the Objection Fee

Step 7: Save the confirmation page for future use.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

CTET 2026 Objection Window: Objection Fee

Candidates should be aware that the mode of payment will be through debit card and credit card.

Objection Fee - Rs 1000 per question

CTET 2026 Objection Window: How to Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in to access the official website.

Step 2: Click on the "CTET February 2026—Provisional Answer Key for Papers 1 and 2" link.

Step 3: Fill in your password and application number.

Step 4: The response sheet and answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the answer key for your records.