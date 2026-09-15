CTET 2026 Exam Dates Announced: 22nd Edition On December 12 And 13; Check Admit Card Timeline, Exam Pattern | Official notification

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the examination dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. According to a public notice issued by the CTET Unit on September 14, the examination will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026.

The CTET will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to check their allotted examination city and examination date on the CTET portal 15 days before the exam.

The admit card, containing details of the examination centre, will be made available for download two days before the examination.

Direct link to read the official announcement

CTET 2026 Exam Date & Admit Card

The 22nd edition of CTET is scheduled for December 12 and 13. The CBSE has advised candidates to regularly check the official CTET website for further updates related to the examination.

The examination city information will be released 15 days before the examination, while the admit card will be issued two days before the respective exam.

Candidates should note that the city intimation information and admit card will carry important details required for appearing in the examination.

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern

The CTET examination consists of two papers. Paper 1 is meant for candidates who intend to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Both papers will contain 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks. Each question will carry one mark. Candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete each paper.

There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Purpose: Paper 1 is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5 at the primary stage.

Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Mathematics: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Environmental Studies: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Language I: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Language II: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Total: 150 questions carrying 150 marks.

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Purpose: Paper 2 is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8 .

Child Development and Pedagogy: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies/Social Science: 60 questions carrying 60 marks.

Language I: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Language II: 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Total: 150 questions carrying 150 marks.

Candidates appearing for Paper 2 must choose either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science for the 60-question subject-specific section.

Candidates advised to check official updates

The CBSE has advised CTET candidates to regularly monitor the official website for updates concerning the examination. Details such as the examination city, allotted examination date, examination timings and admit card will be communicated through the CTET portal.

Candidates should keep track of the official notifications so that they do not miss any information related to the December 2026 examination.