CTET 2026 Answer Key Out: Objection Window Open For Papers 1 & 2 At ctet.nic.in; Check Details Here

CTET 2026 Answer Key: The CTET Answer Key was made available on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The tentative answer key is available on the portal for those who took the test. For a few days, it will be accessible on the internet.

If there are inconsistencies in the CTET 21st edition exam answer key, candidates may challenge it. Candidates can review their OMR answer sheet in addition to the answer key. The CTET 2026 objection key link has been activated in addition to the preliminary answer key.

Direct link to check the official announcement

CTET 2026 Answer Key: Exam dates

CTET Exam Conducted: February 7 and 8, 2026

Display of Scanned OMR Answer Sheets: March 12 to March 15, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Display of Answer Keys: March 12 to March 15, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Window to Challenge Answer Keys: March 12 to March 15, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

CTET 2026 Answer Key: Steps to download the answer key

The methods for downloading the CTET Answer Key 2026 are listed below for candidates:

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in to access the official website.

Step 2: Click the "CTET February 2026—Provisional Answer Key for Paper 1 and 2" link.

Step 3: Enter your password and application number.

Step 4: The response sheet and answer key will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, then print a copy for your records.

CTET 2026 Answer key: Fee to raise objection

Challenge Fee: ₹1,000 per question

Mode of Payment: Credit card / Debit card only

Fee Refund: If the challenge is accepted, the fee will be refunded to the same card used for payment

Important Note: The board’s decision on challenges will be final, and no further communication will be entertained.

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How to File an Objection to the CTET 2026 Response The key

Step 1: Visit CTET's official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in to the website using your application number, password, or birthdate.

Step 3: Click the CTET 2026 Answer Key-Objection/Challenge link now.

Step 4: Choose the question you wish to object to from Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Step 5: Send in the explanations and objections along with the supporting documentation.

Step 6: The objection fees must be paid.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page for later use.

What is CTET?

In order to hire teachers for central government schools like KVS and NVS, Classes 1 through 8, the exam is administered twice a year.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.