CTE And DTE Sign MoU To Strengthen IT Education And Cybersecurity Skills In Uttar Pradesh

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Uttar Pradesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen IT education and cybersecurity skills in Uttar Pradesh. This partnership aims to raise aware eness, improve employability skills, and foster innovation in the fieldsof Information Technology (IT) and Cybersecurity.

Fostering socio-economic development

According to the agreement, CTE will lead several initiatives, such as creating and managing a specialised Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on IT and Cybersecurity. This CoE will provide courses and curriculum designed by experts in the field, interactive video-based courses, virtual labs, practical workshops, and experienced industry instructors. Moreover, to offer joint certifications, optional industry certifications, programs to enhance faculty skills, and internship opportunities.

M Devaraj, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "This partnership between DTE and CTE enhances skills in emerging technologies in IT and Cybersecurity. By leveraging the expertise of both parties, we aim to create a dynamic workforce and foster innovation in Uttar Pradesh."

K A Alagarsamy, Director of CTE, affirmed the organisation's dedication to skill development, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with DTE to steer the digital awareness strategies and cultivate research and innovations in the Information Technology and Cybersecurity arena."

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Sairaman Srinivasan, Chief Strategy Officer at CTE, emphasised, "This MoU underscores our shared commitment to driving socio-economic development through education and innovation. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and contribute to the growth of the IT and Cybersecurity sectors in our country."