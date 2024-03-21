 CTE And DTE Sign MoU To Strengthen IT Education And Cybersecurity Skills In Uttar Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCTE And DTE Sign MoU To Strengthen IT Education And Cybersecurity Skills In Uttar Pradesh

CTE And DTE Sign MoU To Strengthen IT Education And Cybersecurity Skills In Uttar Pradesh

CTE and DTE join forces to enhance IT education and cybersecurity skills in Uttar Pradesh, fostering innovation and employability.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
File Image

The Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Uttar Pradesh, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen IT education and cybersecurity skills in Uttar Pradesh. This partnership aims to raise aware eness, improve employability skills, and foster innovation in the fieldsof Information Technology (IT) and Cybersecurity.

Fostering socio-economic development

According to the agreement, CTE will lead several initiatives, such as creating and managing a specialised Centre of Excellence (CoE) focused on IT and Cybersecurity. This CoE will provide courses and curriculum designed by experts in the field, interactive video-based courses, virtual labs, practical workshops, and experienced industry instructors. Moreover, to offer joint certifications, optional industry certifications, programs to enhance faculty skills, and internship opportunities.

M Devaraj, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "This partnership between DTE and CTE enhances skills in emerging technologies in IT and Cybersecurity. By leveraging the expertise of both parties, we aim to create a dynamic workforce and foster innovation in Uttar Pradesh."

K A Alagarsamy, Director of CTE, affirmed the organisation's dedication to skill development, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with DTE to steer the digital awareness strategies and cultivate research and innovations in the Information Technology and Cybersecurity arena."

Read Also
Debate Ignited Over Maharashtra Government's Dress Code Policy for School Teachers
article-image

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Sairaman Srinivasan, Chief Strategy Officer at CTE, emphasised, "This MoU underscores our shared commitment to driving socio-economic development through education and innovation. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and contribute to the growth of the IT and Cybersecurity sectors in our country."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Looking To Join A Summer Internship? Here Are Effective Tips To Get A Suitable One

Looking To Join A Summer Internship? Here Are Effective Tips To Get A Suitable One

Uttar Pradesh School Children Encourage Parents to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls

Uttar Pradesh School Children Encourage Parents to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls

CTE And DTE Sign MoU To Strengthen IT Education And Cybersecurity Skills In Uttar Pradesh

CTE And DTE Sign MoU To Strengthen IT Education And Cybersecurity Skills In Uttar Pradesh

UP Metro Rail Corp Launches Recruitment For 439 Executive And Non-Executive Positions

UP Metro Rail Corp Launches Recruitment For 439 Executive And Non-Executive Positions

Gujarat Education Minister Launches Online Learning Platform Shiksha Reform

Gujarat Education Minister Launches Online Learning Platform Shiksha Reform