CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At csirnet.nta.nic.in

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: The Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 exam will close the online applications today at 11:50 PM, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The test, which is administered on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), establishes a candidate's eligibility for admission to PhD programs, an assistant professorship, a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or both in Indian universities and colleges.

The exam will be administered in Computer Based Test (CBT) style on July 17 and 18, 2026, in two shifts each day, as per the public notification published on May 27.

Applications can be submitted online via the official website. Additionally, before completing the form, candidates are recommended by the NTA to thoroughly review the information bulletin available on the portal.

Direct link to apply

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Important Dates and Timings

Online application starts: May 27, 2026

Last date to apply: June 19, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for fee payment: June 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: June 22 to June 23, 2026

Exam dates: July 17 and 18, 2026

Shift 1 timing: 9 AM to 12 Noon

Shift 2 timing: 3 PM to 6 PM

Duration of exam: 3 hours

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Application Fees

General Category - ₹1150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL - ₹600

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender - ₹325

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Medium and Mode of Examination

- The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi

- Mode of examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Steps to Apply for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026

Step 1: Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Registration" link.

Step 3: Finish the registration procedure using a working mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Complete the application with your academic and personal information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files, such as the signature and photo.

Step 6: Use a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Fill out the form and save the confirmation page for your records.

Direct link to apply

About Joint CSIR UGC-NET June

One of the most important national-level qualifying exams for candidates in the scientific stream who want to work in research and higher education is the Joint CSIR UGC-NET, conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Chemical sciences, Earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences are the subjects covered in the exam.

Later on the official website, the city notification slip, admit cards, answer key, and result dates will be made public. It has been recommended that candidates check the NTA portal for updates on a regular basis.

Candidates can reach the NTA Help Desk by email at csirnet@nta.ac.in or by phone at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.