CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Registration Begins At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam On July 17–18

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 examination. Conducted on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the exam determines the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or both in universities and colleges across India.

According to the public notice issued on May 27, the examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18, 2026, in two shifts each day.

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official website. The NTA has also advised applicants to carefully go through the information bulletin available on the portal before filling out the form.

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Important Dates and Timings

- Online application starts: May 27, 2026

- Last date to apply: June 19, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

- Last date for fee payment: June 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

- Application correction window: June 22 to June 23, 2026

- Exam dates: July 17 and 18, 2026

- Shift 1 timing: 9 AM to 12 Noon

- Shift 2 timing: 3 PM to 6 PM

- Duration of exam: 3 hours

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Application Fees

General Category - ₹1150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL - ₹600

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender - ₹325

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Medium and Mode of Examination

- The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi

- Mode of examination: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026: Steps to Apply for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Registration” link

Step 3: Complete the registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal and academic details

Step 5: Upload required documents including photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

The Joint CSIR UGC-NET is one of the country’s key national-level eligibility tests for science stream candidates seeking careers in research and higher education. The examination will cover five subjects - Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

The city intimation slip, admit cards, answer key, and result dates will be announced later on the official website. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the NTA portal for updates.

For any clarification, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.