CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule & Download Details

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Examination City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Examination. Along with the city intimation slip, the agency has also confirmed the subject-wise examination schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be conducted on July 17 and July 18, 2026.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can now log in to the official CSIR UGC NET portal using their Application Number and Password to check the city where their examination centre has been allotted. The city intimation slip is meant to help candidates plan their travel in advance and is not the admit card for the examination.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam schedule

Exam Dates: July 17 and July 18, 2026

Mode: Examination will be conducted in two shifts over two days for different subjects.

July 17, 2026 (Friday)

Life Sciences

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Mathematical Sciences

Time: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

July 18, 2026 (Saturday)

Chemical Sciences

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: How to download exam city intimation slip

Candidates can access their city intimation slip by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR UGC NET website.

Step 2: Click on the Advance Exam City Intimation Slip link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Submit the details to log in.

Step 5: Check the allotted examination city displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the slip for future reference.

Direct link to download the city intimation slip

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: City intimation slip details

NTA has clarified that the document released is only an advance intimation of the examination city where the candidate's test centre will be located. It does not grant permission to appear for the examination.

The admit card will be released separately before the examination. Candidates will have to download the admit card once it is made available and carry it to the examination centre on the exam day.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: Help for download issues

Candidates who are unable to access or download the city intimation slip can contact the NTA Help Desk through the following channels:

Phone: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700

Email: csirnet@nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency has advised candidates to regularly visit the official CSIR UGC NET and NTA websites for the latest announcements regarding the release of admit cards, examination instructions and any further updates related to the June 2026 examination. Candidates should rely only on official notifications and keep their login credentials ready for future downloads.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, or admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges.