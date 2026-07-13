CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Exam Begins July 17

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card for candidates appearing in the upcoming examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, using their application credentials.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, 2026, for five science subjects. The examination determines the eligibility of candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards well before the exam date and carefully verify all the details mentioned on them.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to download the admit card

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the subject-wise examination schedule below:

July 17, 2026

Life Sciences: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Mathematical Sciences: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

July 18, 2026

Physical Sciences: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Chemical Sciences: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download

Candidates can access their admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the examination.

Direct link to download the admit card

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: Important Instructions for Candidates

NTA has issued several important guidelines regarding the admit card and examination:

The admit card has been issued provisionally, subject to verification of eligibility.

Entry to the examination hall will be allowed only with a valid admit card.

No admit card will be sent by post.

Candidates must not alter, damage, or tamper with any information printed on the admit card.

The issuance of the admit card does not confirm final eligibility, which will be verified during subsequent stages.

Candidates should keep the admit card safely even after the examination, as it may be required later.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: Need help downloading the admit card?

Candidates facing difficulty while downloading their admit card or noticing any discrepancy in the details can contact NTA through the following channels:

Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: csirnet@nta.ac.in

NTA has also advised candidates to regularly visit the official websites for the latest announcements and examination-related updates.

What is CSIR UGC NET?

The Joint CSIR UGC NET is a national-level eligibility examination conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The examination is held to determine eligibility for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to Ph.D. programmes

Assistant Professor and Ph.D. admission

The test is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple examination centres in the country.