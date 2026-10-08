CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Registration Begins At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 Registration Begins At csirnet.nta.nic.in | Official website

CSIR UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination, with the registration process beginning on October 7.

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes, and admission to PhD only.

Candidates interested in appearing for the examination can submit their applications through the official CSIR UGC NET website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

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Direct link to apply

CSIR UGC NET December 2026: Important Dates

Online application: October 7–November 5, 2026

Fee payment without late fee: November 5, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

Application with late fee: November 6–9, 2026

Fee payment with late fee: November 9, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

Application correction window: November 10–12, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

Examination: December 19, 22 and 27, 2026

Result: To be announced

Application Fee

General category: ₹1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

Late fee: Additional ₹500 for applications submitted from November 6–9, 2026.

CSIR UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination will be held on December 19, 22 and 27, 2026.

The test will have a duration of three hours (180 minutes) and will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9 am to 12 noon

Shift 2: 3 pm to 6 pm

The exact examination city and admit card dates will be announced separately on the NTA website.

The display of recorded responses and the provisional answer key will also be notified later.

Five subjects included

The CSIR UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in five subjects:

1. Chemical Sciences

2. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

3. Life Sciences and Biotechnology

4. Mathematical Sciences

5. Physical Sciences

The examination will be conducted in English and Hindi.

NTA has advised candidates to read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying. Details regarding eligibility criteria, examination pattern, course codes, examination fee and the application procedure are available in the bulletin.

Candidates have also been advised to regularly check the NTA and CSIR UGC NET websites for further updates.

For queries related to the examination, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.