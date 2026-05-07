CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates Released At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the certificates for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates who were eligible for appearing in the exam are advised to visit the official website - CSIR NET Official Website - to download their certificates.

National Testing Agency (NTA), which organised the exam, has issued an official notification on May 6, 2026, stating that the certificates can be downloaded from the official website.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to download the e-certificate

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates: Exam was taken by more than 2 lakh candidates

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam was organised on December 18, 2025, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. According to the official notice, a total of 2,12,552 candidates appeared for the examination across five subjects.

The exam was conducted for three categories:

- Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

- Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

- Admission to PhD only

Candidates who have qualified can now access and download their certificates through the NTA portal.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates: How to download CSIR UGC NET December 2025 certificate

Candidates can follow these steps to download the certificate:

Step 1: Visit the official website at CSIR NET Portal

Step 2: Click on the “CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Download Certificate” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The certificate PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future use

Direct link to download the e-certificate

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates: Helpdesk details for candidates

The NTA has also stated that candidates facing any difficulty while downloading the certificate can seek assistance through email.

Candidates may write to:

- csirnet@nta.ac.in

- csircertificate@nta.ac.in

The agency has advised candidates to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination and certificate issuance.