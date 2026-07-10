CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Hall Tickets Likely To Be Released Anytime Now

CSIR NET Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card anytime soon on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the examination scheduled on July 17 and 18, 2026, will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and password once the link is activated.

The NTA has already issued the exam city intimation slip on July 8, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance. Based on previous years' trends, the admit card is typically released three to four days before the examination.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2026: How to Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2026

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card" link available under the Candidate Activity section.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Click on Login.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre, photograph, and signature.

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for five subjects.

July 17, 2026 (Shift 1): Life Sciences – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

July 17, 2026 (Shift 2): Mathematical Sciences – 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

July 17, 2026 (Shift 2): Physical Sciences – 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

July 18, 2026 (Shift 1): Chemical Sciences – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

July 18, 2026 (Shift 1): Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

CSIR NET Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the CSIR NET 2026 admit card.

A valid photo ID proof.

A passport-size photograph (if mentioned in the admit card instructions).

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official CSIR NET website for the latest updates, as the admit card is expected to be released anytime soon. Once the hall ticket link is activated, candidates should download it immediately to avoid last-minute technical issues before the examination.