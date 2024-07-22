CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Direct Link Here!

FPJ

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam. Candidates can access their admission tickets by logging in with their unique credentials on the official website. Additionally, NTA has activated the mock test link to help candidates familiarise themselves with the exam interface.

Exam Details:

- Exam dates: July 25, 26, and 27

- Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)

- Purpose: Determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges for the 2024-2025 academic year

How to Download Your Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the 'download admit card' link

3. Sign in with your application number and date of birth

4. Download and print your admit card for future reference

The admit card will only be available on the official website and will not be issued in paper form. It will contain essential details like your exam roll number, name, exam date and time, test center address, and important exam day instructions.

If you encounter any issues or discrepancies, contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.