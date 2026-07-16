CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Reporting Time, Exam Pattern, Do's And Don'ts

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Begins Tomorrow: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the CSIR NET June 2026 examination on Friday, July 17, for candidates aspiring to qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor eligibility. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over two days, July 17 and July 18, at centres across the country.

Candidates appearing for the examination have been advised to carefully follow the reporting schedule and exam-day instructions mentioned on their admit cards. Reaching the examination centre on time and carrying the required documents will be essential, as late entry will not be permitted.

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam: Schedule

The examination will be conducted in two shifts.

July 17, 2026

Life Sciences: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Mathematical Sciences: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Physical Sciences: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

July 18, 2026

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Chemical Sciences: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Candidates should verify the subject and shift allotted to them on their admit card.

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam: Timings and Reporting Time

Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Reporting time (Morning): 7:00 AM

Reporting time (Afternoon): 1:00 PM

Note: The examination duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours) for both shifts.

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam: Exam Pattern

The CSIR NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 180 minutes

Purpose: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor eligibility

Subjects: Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam Documents to carry

Candidates must carry the following to the examination centre:

- Printed copy of the CSIR NET June 2026 Admit Card

- One original valid photo identity proof such as:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Voter ID

Candidates without the required documents may not be allowed to appear for the examination.

CSIR NET June 2026 Exam: Do's and Don'ts

Do's

Read all the instructions printed on the admit card before the exam.

Reach the examination centre before the reporting time.

Carry a printed admit card and one original photo ID proof.

Verify your name, photograph, and examination details on the computer screen before starting the test.

Immediately inform the invigilator if you notice any discrepancy.

Follow all instructions issued by the invigilators throughout the examination.

Don'ts

Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, or any electronic gadgets.

Do not bring bags, books, notes, or study material into the examination hall.

Do not report after the gate closing time, as entry will not be allowed.

Do not leave the examination hall before the test concludes.

Do not indulge in any unfair practices or attempt to cheat during the examination.

Do not ignore or disobey the instructions of the examination staff.

CSIR NET June 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to keep a few important points in mind before heading to the examination centre:

Reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete security checks smoothly.

Carry only the permitted documents and avoid bringing prohibited items.

Cooperate with security personnel and examination staff during frisking and verification.

Follow seating instructions and remain at your allotted workstation throughout the examination.

Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall until the exam concludes.