CSIR NET 2026 June Session Notification Expected Soon; Check Application Details Here

CSIR NET 2026 June Session: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) is expected to release the notification soon on the official website. CSIR NET 2026 is a national-level eligibility test for junior research fellowships and lectureships in science and technology. The exam is given twice a year in two sessions: June and December. The exam is usually conducted in topics for chemical sciences, earth sciences, biological sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences.

CSIR NET 2026 June Session: How to Apply?

To register, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET 2026 at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET Dec 2025 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates should register themselves by adding their login credentials and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

CSIR NET 2026 June Session: Application Fees

Details regarding the application fees for CSIR NET 2026 can be checked below. Also Fees can also be paid through UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

General: ₹1,150

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹300

CSIR NET 2026 June Session: Documents Required

Candidates should make sure that all scanned documents meet the specified size and resolution requirements.

A recent passport-sized color photograph with a white background.

A scanned copy of your signature.

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Educational Qualification Documents: If applicable, proof of qualification or provisional certificate.