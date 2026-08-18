CSIR Direct SRF 2026: Applications Invited For Senior Research Fellowships; Selected Candidates To Get Rs 42,000 Monthly Stipend

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has invited applications for its Direct Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) 2026 programme. The fellowship is intended for young researchers who want to pursue full-time research under the guidance of faculty members or scientists at recognised universities, laboratories and research institutions.

The notification was issued by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Group of CSIR on August 14, 2026, under Advertisement No. 2026/DirectSRF/1.

Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 42,000, along with a contingent grant of up to Rs 20,000 per year. The fellowship is available across various areas of science and technology.

Direct link to read the official notification

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Eligibility requirements

The eligibility requirements vary according to the candidate's academic qualification and research background.

Candidates can apply if they meet any of the prescribed qualification combinations, including:

M.Sc./B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent: At least 55% marks, one publication in an SCI-indexed journal and at least two years of post-degree research experience.

M.Tech./M.E. or equivalent: At least 60% marks in engineering or technology.

B.E./B.Tech. or equivalent: At least 60% marks and two years of research experience.

M.B.B.S./BDS or equivalent: At least 60% marks and completion of one-year internship.

B.Pharm./B.V.Sc./B.Sc. (Agriculture) or equivalent: At least 55% marks, one SCI-indexed publication and at least three years of research experience.

M.Pharm./M.V.Sc./M.Sc. (Agriculture)/M.Phil. or equivalent: At least 55% marks, one SCI-indexed publication and at least one year of research experience.

Research, teaching experience and PhD registration must be supported by the required documents.

Candidates who have already been awarded a PhD, MD, MS or MDS, or have submitted their thesis for one of these degrees, are not eligible for the Direct SRF.

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Age criteria

The maximum age limit for Direct SRF is 32 years as on the last date of application.

Age relaxation is available as follows:

SC/ST candidates: 5 years

Persons with disabilities: 5 years

Women candidates: 5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates: 3 years

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Stipend and fellowship period

Selected candidates will receive Rs 42,000 per month during the fellowship.

In addition, each SRF will be eligible for a contingent grant of up to Rs 20,000 per year.

The fellowship will initially be awarded for a maximum of two years, depending on the fellowship tenure already availed by the candidate. It can be extended by one year after assessment of the candidate's research progress by a three-member committee.

The fellowship will end either on completion of the permitted tenure or on the date of the PhD viva-voce, whichever is earlier.

Candidates who have already held equivalent fellowships under agencies such as DST, DBT, ICMR, UGC or ICAR can also apply, provided their total fellowship tenure, including the CSIR fellowship, does not exceed three years.

Candidates who have already availed or will have completed five years of JRF or three years of SRF by September 17, 2026 need not apply. The combined JRF and SRF tenure cannot exceed five years.

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Selection procedure

The selection process will begin with shortlisting based on the candidate's:

Academic record

Research experience

Research publications

Proposed research work

Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview before discipline-wise expert committees.

Merely meeting the minimum eligibility requirements does not guarantee an interview call. CSIR will decide which candidates are shortlisted for the next stage.

The Commission has also clarified that candidates must be able to produce original certificates and supporting documents, including research experience records, PhD registration documents and publications, whenever required.

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Documents required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before starting the online application:

Recent photograph

Signature

Date of birth proof

Qualifying degree and marks/grade conversion certificate, where applicable

PhD registration, submission or award proof, wherever applicable

Caste certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Research experience certificate, including fellowship office orders

Undertaking from employed candidates agreeing to leave employment if selected

Signed and stamped declaration and undertaking by the candidate, supervisor and head of institution

Research proposal

First page of up to three best research papers, where applicable

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Upload specifications

Photograph: JPEG/JPG; 130×160 to 260×320 pixels; below 150 KB

Signature: JPEG/JPG; 90×25 to 225×100 pixels; below 150 KB

Documents: PDF format; below 400 KB

File names should contain only alphanumeric characters, hyphens or underscores.

Spaces should not be used in file names.

Files should have only one extension, written in lowercase.

CSIR Direct Senior Research Fellowship 2026: Application process

Candidates should submit the application online through the CSIR HRDG Direct SRF application portal.

Step 1: Visit the official CSIR HRDG website and open the Direct SRF 2026 application link.

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and the required personal details.

Step 3: Log in to the application portal using the registration credentials.

Step 4: Select the appropriate subject code. Candidates can apply under only one subject code.

Step 5: Enter personal, academic and research experience details carefully.

Step 6: Upload the photograph, signature and required supporting documents in the prescribed formats.

Step 7: Upload the research proposal and required declaration or undertaking documents.

Step 8: Upload the first pages of up to three best research papers, if applicable.

Step 9: Review all information and documents before submitting the form.

Step 10: Submit the application within the prescribed time and retain a copy for future reference.

CSIR has advised candidates not to wait until the last day to apply. Once the application form is opened, candidates should complete and submit it within 40 minutes, after which the session will expire and the candidate will have to log in again.

There is no application fee for the Direct SRF 2026 recruitment.

The fellowship is for full-time research and does not amount to a promise of employment with CSIR after the fellowship period. Selected fellows will have to devote their full time to the approved research programme and cannot take up another remunerative job or assignment during the fellowship.