CS June 2026 Executive Programme Result Declared At icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

CS Executive Result June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result for Company Secretary Executive Programme June 2026 of those candidates appearing in the examination according to the syllabus 2022.

The results of the candidates and the download link of their mark sheet can be obtained from the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, using their necessary login details.

The mark sheet will have the marks secured by the candidates in the Executive Program Examination of June 2026.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the List of Top 3 Rank Holders

CS Executive result June 2026: Steps to check the result

ICSI CS Executive Programme result can be downloaded by following the below process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link to get ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2026 Result.

Step 3: Provide all the necessary login credentials that include the roll number and registration details.

Step 4: Submit the credentials.

Step 5: ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2026 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet.

After downloading the result, candidates need to carefully verify the details present on the scorecard. Any discrepancy should be brought to the notice of the institute through the appropriate channel.

Direct link to check the result

CS Executive Result June 2026: Top 3 Rank Holders

Rank 1: Vidhi Suthar

Rank 2: Ishani Pramod Ahire

Rank 3: Piya Bankim Merchant

ICSI CS Executive June 2026 merit list

Along with the Executive Programme result, ICSI has also released the provisional All India Merit List for the June 2026 examination.

The merit list contains the names and ranks of candidates who have secured top positions in the examination. Candidates can check the official ICSI website for the complete merit list and other result-related information.

The result and merit list are part of the June 2026 examination cycle conducted by ICSI for the Company Secretary Executive Programme under Syllabus 2022.