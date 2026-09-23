CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: 521 Head Constable, Constable GD Vacancies Announced At rect.crpf.gov.in; Salary Up To ₹81,100 |

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from meritorious sportspersons for 521 vacancies for the posts of Head Constable (General Duty) and Constable (General Duty) under the Sports Quota Recruitment 2026.

The recruitment is open to eligible male and female Indian citizens. Applications will be accepted online through the official CRPF recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in, from October 12 to November 11, 2026.

The recruitment notice, issued under Advertisement No. R.II-21/2026-Sports, was dated September 17, 2026.

Direct link to read the detailed notification

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The 521 vacancies are divided between the two posts as follows:

Head Constable (GD): 182 vacancies - 150 male and 32 female

Constable (GD): 339 vacancies - 258 male and 81 female

Total: 521 vacancies

The vacancies are spread across 22 sports disciplines, including aquatics, archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, bodybuilding, boxing, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, shooting, taekwondo, volleyball, water sports, weightlifting, wushu, wrestling and yoga.

The CRPF has clarified that the number of vacancies is tentative and may be increased or decreased at any stage due to administrative reasons.

CRPF Sports Quota Salary

Selected candidates will be paid according to the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix.

Head Constable (GD): Pay Level 4 - ₹25,500 to ₹81,100

Constable (GD): Pay Level 3 - ₹21,700 to ₹69,100

In addition to the basic pay, candidates will be eligible for Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance and other allowances admissible in the CRPF under government rules.

The recruitment notice also states that the New Defined Contributory Pension Scheme will apply to candidates appointed through this recruitment.

CRPF Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online application begins: October 12, 2026, at 9 am

Last date to apply and pay the fee: November 11, 2026, at 11:59 pm

Correction/modification window: November 12 to 14, 2026

Official website: rect.crpf.gov.in

Candidates can apply only through the online mode. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

Eligibility criteria

For both Head Constable (GD) and Constable (GD), the prescribed age is 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2026, subject to applicable age relaxation.

For Head Constable (GD), candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

For Constable (GD), candidates must have passed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

Candidates must also meet the sports-specific eligibility requirements prescribed by the CRPF.

Sports Qualification

The recruitment is specifically meant for meritorious sportspersons. The required achievements differ for Head Constable and Constable posts.

For Head Constable (GD), eligible achievements include representing India in recognised international competitions, representing a State/UT in National Games or championships and securing a position or medal up to third place, specified achievements in inter-university tournaments, and Gold or Silver medals at junior national-level competitions.

For Constable (GD), eligible candidates include sportspersons who have represented a State in senior or junior national-level competitions, State School teams in National Sports/Games for Schools, State/UT teams in Khelo India University, Youth or Winter Games and universities in inter-university tournaments, subject to the conditions specified in the notification.

The sports achievement or certificate must generally relate to the two-year period from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2026.

Candidates must possess the required educational and sports certificates by the last date for submitting applications.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories applying for either post are required to pay an application fee of ₹100.

The fee is exempted for:

Female candidates

Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates

Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates

Ex-servicemen

The fee must be paid through the CRPF recruitment website. The notice states that the application fee will not be refunded or adjusted against another recruitment process.

Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official CRPF recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

Before submitting the application, candidates should read the detailed recruitment notification and check their eligibility. They are required to upload the prescribed sports certificate/document supporting their highest eligible medal, position or level of participation in their profile before applying.

The CRPF has stated that candidates serving in government or semi-government departments must submit the prescribed No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer during document verification.

The selected candidates will have all-India liability and may be required to serve anywhere in India or abroad.

CRPF Sports Quota Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found to be in order will be issued online admit cards for the recruitment process.

The selection process includes:

Identity and biometric verification Documentation Physical Standard Test (PST) Sports Trial Test Detailed Medical Examination/Review Medical Examination

Candidates must produce their original educational, sports, domicile, caste and other applicable certificates during document verification.

The CRPF may also verify the genuineness of certificates submitted by candidates.