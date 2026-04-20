CRPF Constable Registration Live At rect.crpf.gov.in; Apply Now For 9,175 Posts 

CRPF Constable Registration 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun the application window for the Constable (Technical and Tradesmen and Pioneer) posts for 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,175 vacancies in various trades, providing a significant opportunity for candidates looking to work in one of India's largest paramilitary forces.

According to the notification, the deadline to apply and complete the online fee payment process is May 19, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their forms through the official portal by adding their login credentials

Direct Link To Register

CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Important Dates

Start date of online application: April 20, 2026

Last date to submit application: May 19, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: May 19, 2026

CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Steps To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below:

Step 1: Go the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to register for CRPF recruitment

Step 3: Fill out the application form with all the required information

Step 4: Pay the application fee of Rs. 100

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the acknowledgement receipt

CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Vacancies

Male candidates: 9,096 posts

Female candidates: 79 posts

Pioneer wing: 20 additional posts (All-India basis)

CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Trade/Skill Test

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination

Final selection will be based mainly on CBT performance, subject to qualifying other stages

Check Official Notification Here