CRPF Constable Registration Live At rect.crpf.gov.in; Apply Now For 9,175 Posts 

CRPF Constable Registration 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun the application window for the Constable (Technical and Tradesmen and Pioneer) posts for 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,175 vacancies in various trades, providing a significant opportunity for candidates looking to work in one of India's largest paramilitary forces.
According to the notification, the deadline to apply and complete the online fee payment process is May 19, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their forms through the official portal by adding their login credentials
CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Important Dates
Start date of online application: April 20, 2026
Last date to submit application: May 19, 2026
Last date for online fee payment: May 19, 2026
CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Steps To Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below:
Step 1: Go the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link to register for CRPF recruitment
Step 3: Fill out the application form with all the required information
Step 4: Pay the application fee of Rs. 100
Step 5: Submit the application form and download the acknowledgement receipt
CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Vacancies
Male candidates: 9,096 posts
Female candidates: 79 posts
Pioneer wing: 20 additional posts (All-India basis)
CRPF Constable Registration 2026: Selection Process
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Computer Based Test (CBT)
Trade/Skill Test
Document Verification (DV)
Medical Examination
Final selection will be based mainly on CBT performance, subject to qualifying other stages