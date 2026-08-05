CPGET 2026 Result Declared At cpget.tgche.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CPGET Result 2026: Kakatiya University has declared the Telangana Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their CPGET 2026 rank card from the official website, cpget.tgche.ac.in .

The rank card download link has been activated on the official portal. Candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth to access their results. The rank card will be required during the upcoming counselling and admission process for postgraduate programmes offered by participating universities in Telangana.

Direct Link To Check

CPGET Result 2026: How to Download CPGET 2026 Rank Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CPGET 2026 rank card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Download Rank Card" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The "Download TG CPGET-2026 Rank Card" page will open.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on "View Rank Card".

Step 6: The CPGET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference and the counselling process.

CPGET Result 2026: Credentials Required to Download

Candidates must keep the following details ready before checking their results:

CPGET Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the rank card and preserve a printed copy, as it will be required during the TG CPGET 2026 counselling and admission process.