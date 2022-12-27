COVID mock drill held at Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala

Hospitals conduct mock drill to check health infrastructure preparedness | ANI/ Representative Image

Kozhikode: To assess Kerala's preparedness to appropriately deal with another outbreak, if any, of COVID, a mock drill was held at the Kozhikode Medical College here on Tuesday.

A DMO source confirmed that the mock drill was held at the college.

An official of the medical college told the media that it was equipped to deal with an outbreak and has kept around 20 ventilator-cum-ICU beds ready.

As part of the drill, the doctors and nursing staff -- who were participating in it -- dressed in PPE kits showed how they would deal with patients right from where they are loaded onto stretchers and then taken inside the hospital.

During the drill, a patient was completely covered up and provided oxygen support right after being taken out of the ambulance and then wheeled into the hospital.

Another official said that the hospital was equipped to cater to category 'C' patients -- those who need ventilator support.

However, till now they have not received any directions from the government as to which categories they would have to cater to, the official said.

Mock drills were held during the day in various states of the country to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID cases.

Amid a spurt in COVID cases in some countries, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to conduct mock drills at all COVID hospitals as part of precautionary measures.