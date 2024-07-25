Control Rooms, Police In Plain Clothes, & Strict Regulations; Delhi University Announces Anti-Ragging Measures

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University (DU) announced new measures to prevent ragging today. Starting from August 1 until August 10, the university will set up two Joint Control Rooms—one in the North Campus (Tel. No. 27667221) and one in the South Campus (Tel. No. 24119832).

Colleges, centers, and hostels have been instructed to restrict outsider entry and to prominently display anti-ragging rules. Anti-ragging posters in both English and Hindi have been installed at strategic locations across both campuses.

All students, hostel residents, and their parents or guardians are required to submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission to their respective colleges, departments, centers, halls, or hostels. Furthermore, all DU colleges, faculties, departments, and hostels have been requested to form anti-ragging or disciplinary committees and vigilance squads, utilizing NCC/NSS student volunteers wherever possible, to monitor ragging activities.

Delhi University has also requested the placement of police pickets outside every college, with special attention given to women's colleges.

“Delhi Police has assured that women officers in plain clothes will be deployed both within the University and outside each college. In case of any ragging or eve teasing, the police will address the offenders. Students seeking paying guest accommodations must ensure that their PG is duly verified by the local police, as these PGs are regularly monitored by area police for the safety and security of student residents,” stated the official press release.