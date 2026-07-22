Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges Systemic Failure Behind 152 Paper Leaks, Demands Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Removal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pics

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over repeated examination paper leaks, alleging that 152 such incidents have taken place over the past decade and have severely damaged India's education system. He claimed that around 7.5 crore students and their families have been affected by the recurring leaks, which have forced many aspirants to repeatedly prepare for re-examinations despite investing significant time, money and effort.

Calling the situation "pure theft" from middle-class and poor families, Gandhi alleged that every month, on average, an examination paper is leaked, leaving lakhs of students uncertain about their future. He further claimed that despite 152 paper leak cases over the last 10 years, there have been zero convictions, questioning the government's handling of the issue and alleging that those responsible have escaped accountability.

'Education System Has Been Wiped Out'

Gandhi alleged that the repeated leaks have destroyed one of India's greatest strengths, its education system. Referring to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), he claimed that nearly ₹1.32 lakh crore is spent every year by families whose children appear for the examination. According to him, the financial burden, coupled with recurring paper leaks, has shattered the trust of students and parents in the examination process.

He said the protests by students across the country were justified, arguing that young aspirants were being forced to suffer because of systemic failures. Gandhi alleged that after investing their hard-earned money in preparing for competitive examinations, students were being told to appear again after paper leaks, while authorities remained indifferent to their hardships.

Targets Education Minister, Raises Parliament Row

Demanding accountability, Gandhi said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should be relieved of his duties, alleging that he had failed to protect the integrity of the country's examination system. He also alleged corruption against the minister and claimed that successive examination leaks had demonstrated his inability to manage the education system. Gandhi further demanded action against every person responsible for ordering or carrying out action against protesting students.

He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to students for the repeated examination failures, saying the Prime Minister, as the head of the government, was ultimately accountable for the situation. Gandhi alleged that students protesting against paper leaks had faced police action, claiming that they were lathi-charged, had rifles pointed at them, suffered broken legs and were subjected to pellet guns. He asserted that the protesters were students demanding justice and not enemies of the nation.

Gandhi also accused the government of preventing a discussion on the issue in Parliament. He said the Opposition had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting a discussion on the examination paper leak issue. According to Gandhi, the Speaker informed them that he would consult the government. However, he alleged that no discussion was subsequently allowed in the House, accusing the government of ignoring the concerns of students.

Concluding his remarks, Gandhi described Dharmendra Pradhan as a symbol of the government's treatment of students and reiterated that removing the Education Minister was the first demand of protesting students. He also repeated his demand that those responsible for the alleged use of force against protesters be held accountable, saying the Opposition would continue to support students seeking justice.