Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Allahabad University withdraw fee hike decision

Allahabad: Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for the Allahabad fee increase to be promptly rescinded in solidarity with the protesting students. The executive council of the AU approved a 400% fee increase at Allahabad University on August 31, 2022, and students have been opposing this increase since.

“The 400% fee hike in Allahabad University is another anti-youth move of the BJP government. Children from ordinary families of UP-Bihar come here to study. By increasing the fees, the government will take away a major source of education from these youth," said the tweet Gandhi, who serves as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. “The government should immediately withdraw the decision of increasing the fees after listening to the students,” she further continued.

The alleged meeting of two British High Commission officials with students protesting fee hikes, according to the Allahabad University, "violated protocol." A number of students have demonstrated against the fee increase at Allahabad University under the name of "Chhatrasangh Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti." The institution has over 400 times hiked the undergrad costs.

Additionally, the students have urged that the institution restore the whole amount of academic fees collected during the Covid-19 outbreak and lower prices by 50% for the academic year 2022–2023. According to reports, vice chancellor of Allahabad University Sangita Srivastava defended the fee increase by stating that "there is need for rising the fee as it has not been done for several decades."