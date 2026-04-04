 Concerns Over Marathi-Medium Education Future As NMMC Approves Phased Expansion Of English Instruction In Schools
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Concerns Over Marathi-Medium Education Future As NMMC Approves Phased Expansion Of English Instruction In Schools

Concerns have been raised over the future of Marathi-medium schools after NMMC approved phased expansion of English-medium education. Marathi Ekikaran Samiti urged the civic body to ensure Marathi institutions are not sidelined. Officials said the move aims to improve access to quality education for economically weaker students.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
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Concerns over the future of Marathi-medium education have surfaced after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) approved a phased expansion of English-medium instruction in its schools. | File Photo

Concerns over the future of Marathi-medium education have surfaced after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) approved a phased expansion of English-medium instruction in its schools.

Samiti's Demand

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has urged the civic body to ensure that Marathi-medium schools are not phased out in the process.

A delegation from the committee met Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking due attention for Marathi-medium education. The members emphasised the need to preserve Marathi as a key component of the state’s cultural identity within the education system.

Cultural Identity Argument

“The education model should maintain a balance between Marathi and English mediums. At the same time, steps must be taken to encourage students to opt for Marathi-medium education,” said Yogesh Prabhakar Mohan, president of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

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The civic administration has stated that the decision to expand English-medium education is aimed at providing quality learning opportunities, especially to students from economically weaker sections. However, the move has triggered apprehensions about the possible decline or closure of Marathi-medium schools.

The committee has called on the administration to implement policies that safeguard Marathi-medium institutions while simultaneously improving access to English education.

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