Concerns Over Marathi-Medium Education Future As NMMC Approves Phased Expansion Of English Instruction In Schools

Concerns over the future of Marathi-medium education have surfaced after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) approved a phased expansion of English-medium instruction in its schools. | File Photo

Concerns over the future of Marathi-medium education have surfaced after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) approved a phased expansion of English-medium instruction in its schools.

Samiti's Demand

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has urged the civic body to ensure that Marathi-medium schools are not phased out in the process.

A delegation from the committee met Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking due attention for Marathi-medium education. The members emphasised the need to preserve Marathi as a key component of the state’s cultural identity within the education system.

Cultural Identity Argument

“The education model should maintain a balance between Marathi and English mediums. At the same time, steps must be taken to encourage students to opt for Marathi-medium education,” said Yogesh Prabhakar Mohan, president of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti.

The civic administration has stated that the decision to expand English-medium education is aimed at providing quality learning opportunities, especially to students from economically weaker sections. However, the move has triggered apprehensions about the possible decline or closure of Marathi-medium schools.

The committee has called on the administration to implement policies that safeguard Marathi-medium institutions while simultaneously improving access to English education.

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