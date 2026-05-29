COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Delayed; Scorecards Now To Be Released At 6 PM

COMEDK UGET Result 2026: The COMEDK results for 2026 will now be released today at 6 p.m. by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. According to the official notification, the COMEDK result 2026 has been postponed till 6 p.m. today. The COMEDK scorecard 2026 is available for download from COMEDK's official website at comedk.org. Applicants must enter their application number and password in order to view their COMEDK 2026 scores.

On May 9, the COMEDK UGET 2026 took place, and on April 30, the admit card was made available. As soon as the results are announced, the authority will activate the COMEDK result 2026 link.

COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit comedk.org, the official COMEDK UGET result 2026 website.

Step 2: Click on the "COMEDK results" link.

Step 3: Type in the password and application sequence number/user ID.

Step 4: The pane will display the COMEDK UGET result for 2026.

Step 5: Download and save the 2026 COMEDK rank card.

COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Important candidate information, including the applicant's registration number, birthdate, category, and contact details, will be included in the COMEDK 2026 scorecard. Along with the candidate's rank and exam percentile score, it will also include the COMEDK test admittance ticket number.

COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Tie-breaking rule

The exam officials use a tie-breaking technique to give ranks when two or more applicants receive identical scores on the COMEDK UGET. Candidates who score higher in mathematics are placed higher, followed by those who score higher in physics. Candidates with fewer incorrect answers on the test are given preference if the tie continues. The elder candidate is ranked higher while all other factors stay the same.