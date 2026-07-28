COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At comedk.org; Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has issued the Round 1 seat allotment result for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2026 on their official website, comedk.org. Those who took part in the initial round of counselling can now access the candidate site to verify the college and course they were assigned, download the allotment order, and finish the remaining admission requirements on time.

In order to keep their admittance, candidates who have been assigned seats must now choose whether to accept them, pay the online charge, and show up to their respective universities by the deadline.

Direct link to check the result

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 28, 2026

Decision-Making and Online Fee Payment: July 28 to July 31, 2026, until 3 PM

Last Date to Report to Allotted College: August 3, 2026, by 12 noon

Round 1 Seat Cancellation Window: July 28 to August 3, 2026, until 3 PM

Extended Option-Editing Window: July 17 to July 24, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to comedk.org, the official COMEDK website.

Step 2: Enter your password and application number or user ID to log in.

Step 3: Access the dashboard's Decision Making section.

Step 4: Verify the college, course, and preference order that have been assigned.

Step 5: Save the allotment order after downloading it for further use.

Step 6: Before paying the fee and being admitted, candidates should confirm all the information listed in the allotment order.

Direct link to check the result

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Seat matrix

24,576 seats are available for Round 1 counselling throughout participating engineering colleges, according to the most recent seat matrix made public by COMEDK. In order to comprehend the availability of seats across institutions and programmes, candidates are urged to thoroughly analyse the seat matrix.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's next

Candidates who are satisfied with their assigned seat must confirm their admission by paying the required cost online within the specified time after reviewing the allocation result. Additionally, they must bring the necessary paperwork for admission and verification to the designated college by August 3, 2026, at noon.