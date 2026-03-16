COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 20; Apply At comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: The COMEDK 2026 registration period has been extended by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Applications for COMEDK 2026 must be submitted by March 20 at 12 PM. The COMEDK registration deadline was previously set for March 16. Candidates can access the COMEDK registration link on the website, comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Important Dates

Last date for online payment and application submission: March 20, 2026

Application correction window: April 10 to April 13, 2026

Test Admission Ticket (TAT) download begins: April 29, 2026

Last date to download TAT: May 9, 2026

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE-E 2026 exam: May 9, 2026

Provisional answer key release & objection window begins: May 13, 2026

Last date to raise objections: May 15, 2026

Final answer key release: May 20, 2026

Scorecard release: May 26, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Exam time

Morning Shift: 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Afternoon Shift: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Evening Shift: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, comedk.org.

Step 2: Click the COMEDK UGET 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Provide a functional email address and mobile number when registering.

Step 4: Enter your personal and academic details.

Step 5: Include your signature, a photo, and the required paperwork.

Step 6: Complete the application and submit it.

Step 7: After submitting the form, candidates should download the confirmation page for their records.

Direct Link To Apply

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Duration: 3 hours

Total Questions: 180 multiple-choice questions

Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question; no negative marking mentioned

Subjects Covered:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Courses Covered:

Engineering and medical courses have separate test patterns