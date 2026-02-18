COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Test Link Released At comedk.org; Exam On May 9, Apply Till March 16

COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Test Link: The link for the mock test has been issued by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The date of the COMEDK UGET 2026 exam for undergraduate engineering admissions has been set as May 9, 2026. Candidates can use the official website comedk.org to apply online for COMEDK UGET 2026. The application period is open from February 3rd to March 16th, 2026.

More than 150 participating colleges in Karnataka and adjacent areas provide engineering seats to those who pass this national-level online entrance exam, which evaluates candidates in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Test Link: Important Dates

Release of Notification: January 8, 2026

Application Window: February 3 to March 16, 2026

Mock Test Availability: February 18, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 10 to April 13, 2026

Admit Card Release: From April 29, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date: May 9, 2026

Provisional Answer Key: May 13, 2026

Result Declaration: May 26, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Test Link: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Physics, Chemistry (or an approved alternative subject), and Mathematics are mandatory subjects.

Minimum Marks Required:

General Category: Minimum 45% aggregate in the qualifying examination.

Reserved Category (Karnataka Candidates): Minimum 40% aggregate.

Age Limit:

No age restriction.

Domicile Requirement:

Candidates from across India are eligible; no residence restriction.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, comedk.org

Step 2: Click the COMEDK UGET 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Provide a functional phone number and email address while registering.

Step 4: Provide your communication, academic, and personal details.

Step 5: Submit scanned images of the photo and signature.

Step 6: Cover the cost of the online application.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page after completing the application.

COMEDK UGET 2026: Exam pattern

Duration: 3 hours

Total Questions: 180 multiple-choice questions

Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question; no negative marking mentioned

Subjects Covered:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Courses Covered:

Engineering and medical courses have separate test patterns

Admission Basis:

Scores are accepted by over 150 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka (KUPECA members)

Single-window counselling follows the release of results and rank list