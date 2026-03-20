COMEDK UGET 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Ends Today; Final Chance To Apply At comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will complete the extended deadline for COMEDK 2026 registration today, March 20, 2026. The deadline for COMEDK 2026 applications is 12 PM. Previously, March 16 was the deadline for COMEDK registration. The COMEDK registration link is available to candidates on the website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Important Dates

Last date for online payment and application submission: March 20, 2026

Application correction window: April 10 to April 13, 2026

Test Admission Ticket (TAT) download begins: April 29, 2026

Last date to download TAT: May 9, 2026

COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE-E 2026 exam: May 9, 2026

Provisional answer key release & objection window begins: May 13, 2026

Last date to raise objections: May 15, 2026

Final answer key release: May 20, 2026

Scorecard release: May 26, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Exam time

Morning Shift: 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Afternoon Shift: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Evening Shift: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, comedk.org.

Step 2: Click the registration link for COMEDK UGET 2026.

Step 3: When registering, enter a working email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Enter your academic and personal information.

Step 5: Add the necessary documents, a photo, and your signature.

Step 6: Finish the application and send it in.

Step 7: Candidates should download the confirmation page for their records after submitting the form.

Direct Link To Apply

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours and will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking mentioned. The test will cover three subjects which is Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and separate test patterns will be followed for engineering and medical courses.