COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow At 2 PM; Apply At comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Registration: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the counselling registration process for COMEDK UGET 2026 on June 8 at 2 PM. Candidates who qualified in the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 can apply through the official website, comedk.org.

Candidates who appeared for the COMEDK UGET conducted on May 9, 2026, are eligible to participate in the centralised online counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by participating institutions.

To complete the counselling registration, applicants must log in using their application number and password, pay the non-refundable registration fee of ₹200, and upload the required documents before the deadline.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the “Counselling Registration” tab.

Step 4: Verify the details and pay the non-refundable counselling fee of ₹200.

Step 5: After payment, click on the “Document Upload” section.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Review the details carefully and submit the application form.

According to COMEDK, the final seat allotment will be based on candidates’ merit ranks, performance in COMEDK UGET 2026, and seat availability in participating colleges.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and document upload process before 2 PM on June 8 to avoid last-minute technical issues.