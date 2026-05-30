COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins At comedk.org; Apply By June 8

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Registration: The counselling 2026 registration process has started, according to the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Those who passed the COMEDK 2026 exam can now register by going to the official website. Candidates who took the UGET exam on May 9, 2026, can use their necessary login information to view their results online on the official website.

For undergraduate studies, COMEDK offers centralised online counselling. Before submitting an application for counselling, qualified individuals must have all the necessary paperwork on hand. The formal deadline for registration and document upload is June 8, 2026, until 2:00 PM.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit comedk.org, the official website.

Step 2: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 3: Select the "Counselling Registration" tab.

Step 4: Carefully review every aspect. Pay the Rs 200 non-refundable registration fee.

Step 5: Select the "Document Upload" tab once the application cost has been successfully paid.

Step 6: Upload each document as needed.

Step 7: After carefully reviewing each document, submit the form.

Merit, seat availability, and candidate performance in COMEDK UGET 2026 will determine the final seat distribution for the UG courses in the participating colleges.