COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: Mock Round Choice Filling Begins July 11; Revised Seat Matrix Released

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the schedule for the COMEDK UGET 2026 mock counselling round. Candidates who have successfully completed the counselling registration process will be able to fill and lock their preferred college and course choices from July 11 to July 13, 2026.

The mock allotment is conducted before the actual seat allotment to help candidates understand the colleges they are likely to secure based on their ranks and preferences. After the mock allotment results are announced, candidates will have an opportunity to revise and reorder their choices before the final seat allotment.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Counselling Schedule

Choice filling for mock allotment: July 11 to July 13, 2026

Mock allotment result: To be announced

Choice editing after mock allotment: To be announced

Final seat allotment: To be announced

COMEDK UGET 2026 Mock Counselling: How to Fill COMEDK UGET 2026 Choices

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the option entry process:

Step 1: Visit the official COMEDK counselling website.

Step 2: Log in using the application number (or User ID) and password.

Step 3: Click on the 'Option Entry' section.

Step 4: Search for colleges and branches using filters such as institute name, course or location.

Step 5: Add preferred colleges and branches to the option list.

Step 6: Arrange the selected choices in the desired order of preference.

Step 7: Save the choices and review them carefully.

Step 8: Lock the choices before the deadline.

Revised Provisional Seat Matrix Released

Along with the counselling schedule, COMEDK has also released the revised provisional seat matrix for 2026 admissions. As per the updated matrix, the total number of available engineering seats has increased to 24,644, compared to 24,626 in the earlier provisional list. The number of seats under the General Merit (GM) category has also been increased.

Seat allotment will be carried out based on candidates' COMEDK UGET 2026 ranks, category, and the choices submitted during the counselling process. Candidates are advised to review the revised seat matrix to check the availability of courses, participating institutes, fee details, and seat distribution before finalising their preferences.